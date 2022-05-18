UrduPoint.com

Belarus Ratifies Agreement With Russia On Transportation Of Nuclear Materials

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on the ratification of an agreement with Russia on transportation of nuclear materials, the Belarusian National Center of Legal Information said on Wednesday.

The agreement regulates Russian-Belarusian bilateral cooperation in the field of transportation of nuclear fuel assemblies, irradiated fuel assemblies of nuclear reactors, and radioactive waste. The document sets forth common requirements for safe transportation, escort and proper physical protection, during the carriage of radioactive materials.

Furthermore, the document establishes the procedure for the transfer of duties to ensure the security of transportation of nuclear materials and also prescribes the actions of the parties in the event of a nuclear accident.

The agreement will apply only to nuclear materials generated by the Belarusian nuclear power plant.

The competent authorities for the implementation of the agreement are the Belarusian energy ministry and the Russian state corporation for atomic energy Rosatom.

