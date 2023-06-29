Belarus Ratifies Amendments to Treaty With Russia on Ensuring Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to ratify amendments to the treaty with Russia on jointly ensuring regional security in the military sphere.

The document was published on the Belarusian national legal internet portal.

In May, the bill was adopted by the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, and in June it was endorsed by the upper house.

With the signing of the law by the head of state, Belarus completed the procedure to ratify the protocol on amending the treaty.

"Ratify the protocol... on amending the treaty between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on jointly ensuring regional security in the military sphere of December 19, 1997, signed in Minsk on December 3, 2022," according to the law.

Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the protocol was signed to improve the regulatory legal framework for Belarus-Russia military cooperation.