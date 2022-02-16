UrduPoint.com

Belarus Ready For Dialogue With Ukraine On Sensitive Issues - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Belarus Ready for Dialogue With Ukraine on Sensitive Issues - Foreign Minister

Minsk is ready for a dialogue with Kiev on sensitive issues, including security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Minsk is ready for a dialogue with Kiev on sensitive issues, including security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We have always said that we are open for dialogue, we are ready to talk on all issues, especially on sensitive ones, which are now attracting the attention of the whole world, I mean the tense situation related to security issues, a situation that some are trying to present as an attempt at aggression from the territory of Belarus. We have always stood for dialogue," Makei told a briefing.

Related Topics

World Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Asks for 'Inv ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Asks for 'Invasion' Schedule to Plan Vacati ..

1 minute ago
 Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

6 minutes ago
 KP local bodies poll showed 'status quo' opposing ..

KP local bodies poll showed 'status quo' opposing EVM to manipulate: PM Imran Kh ..

6 minutes ago
 CAR Opens to Cooperation With China, Russia, Franc ..

CAR Opens to Cooperation With China, Russia, France - Prime Minister Felix Molou ..

9 minutes ago
 IOC Says 1 Doping Case Considered at Beijing Olymp ..

IOC Says 1 Doping Case Considered at Beijing Olympics With Sample Taken in Decem ..

9 minutes ago
 Forest fire breaks out in southeast S. Korea

Forest fire breaks out in southeast S. Korea

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>