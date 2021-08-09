Belarus Ready for International Investigation of Ryanair Incident - Lukashenko

Minsk is ready for an international investigation of the incident with Ryanair aircraft emergency landing, and the United States is among the countries invited to join the probe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Minsk is ready for an international investigation of the incident with Ryanair aircraft emergency landing, and the United States is among the countries invited to join the probe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We are open to investigation, why do not you come to investigate? We have invited the Americans. The facts are on the table, the hands are on the table. Just come! Go, look and prove that Lukashenko landed this plane. But you are not going to investigate, as you have all the facts in your hands, and you see it does not work," Lukashenko said during the Big Conversation press conference.