Belarus Ready to Assist Every Effort to Resolve Ukraine Crisis - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Belarus is ready to assist every effort to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov said on Monday.

"Our country is still prepared to do everything possible to restore dialogue and mutual understanding in the region. There is no alternative to the Minsk agreements playing a key role in peaceful settlement of the crisis," he said.