UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Ready To Discuss Domestic Situation With Foreign Partners - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Belarus Ready to Discuss Domestic Situation With Foreign Partners - Foreign Ministry

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has expressed Minsk's readiness to discuss the situation in the country with foreign partners during phone talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has expressed Minsk's readiness to discuss the situation in the country with foreign partners during phone talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The phone conversation took place on Friday at the initiative of the Swiss side.

"The focus was on the past election of the President of the Republic of Belarus and the current situation in the country ... They noted readiness of the Belarusian side for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners on all issues related to the developments in Belarus during the election campaign and after its completion," the ministry said in a statement.

Belarus has been engulfed in opposition rallies since the announcement of the official results of the presidential election on Sunday evening. The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.

Related Topics

Election Water Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Gas Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.