Belarus Ready to Discuss Domestic Situation With Foreign Partners - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has expressed Minsk's readiness to discuss the situation in the country with foreign partners during phone talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has expressed Minsk's readiness to discuss the situation in the country with foreign partners during phone talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The phone conversation took place on Friday at the initiative of the Swiss side.

"The focus was on the past election of the President of the Republic of Belarus and the current situation in the country ... They noted readiness of the Belarusian side for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners on all issues related to the developments in Belarus during the election campaign and after its completion," the ministry said in a statement.

Belarus has been engulfed in opposition rallies since the announcement of the official results of the presidential election on Sunday evening. The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.