Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Minsk is ready to do everything for migrants "even if it is bad for the Poles."

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko arrived at the migrant-hosting logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint of the Belarusian-Polish border.

"In one word, there are different people here. But you have one big, common problem: you just got into trouble. I'm sure this is temporary.

We, Belarusians, including myself, will do everything as you wish, even if it will be bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency.

The president also told migrants if they want to enter the EU it is their decision and they should go "if they can make it"

Lukashenko also mentioned that Polish forces made an attempt to violently push some 400 people over the border to Belarus over the past 24 hours, according to Belta.