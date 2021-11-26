UrduPoint.com

Belarus Ready To Do Everything For Migrants - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:51 PM

Belarus Ready to Do Everything for Migrants - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Minsk is ready to do everything for migrants "even if it is bad for the Poles

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Minsk is ready to do everything for migrants "even if it is bad for the Poles."

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko arrived at the migrant-hosting logistics center near the Bruzgi checkpoint of the Belarusian-Polish border.

"In one word, there are different people here. But you have one big, common problem: you just got into trouble. I'm sure this is temporary.

We, Belarusians, including myself, will do everything as you wish, even if it will be bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency.

The president also told migrants if they want to enter the EU it is their decision and they should go "if they can make it"

Lukashenko also mentioned that Polish forces made an attempt to violently push some 400 people over the border to Belarus over the past 24 hours, according to Belta.

Related Topics

Minsk Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in nam ..

Farrukh assails Sethi for inciting violence in name of journalism

13 minutes ago
 SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through clim ..

SAWIE addresses climate change crisis through climate-smart agriculture using di ..

13 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas p ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs SNGPL to address low gas pressure issue on urgent basis

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslau ..

New Zealand 72-0 at tea against Indian spin onslaught

13 minutes ago
 UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting ..

UK Hopes France Will Reconsider Canceling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing

19 minutes ago
 Belarus's Lukashenko visits migrant centre near Po ..

Belarus's Lukashenko visits migrant centre near Polish border

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.