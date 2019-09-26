Belarus Ready to Engage in Restoring Donbas' Infrastructure - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarus is ready to engage in restoring the infrastructure of Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"I have repeatedly said that Belarus is strongly interested in sustainable peace and stability in the friendly Ukraine. This position is based not only on our good neighborly relations.

The current conflict in the east of Ukraine is the pain in the hearts of the Belarussians as well. This is our pain," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Ukrainian media, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The president said Belarus would do anything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, expressing readiness to engage in Donbas' infrastructure restoration, providing humanitarian assistance to locals and ensuring work of the Trilateral Contact Group.