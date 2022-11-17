UrduPoint.com

Belarus Ready To Expand Comprehensive Cooperation With Brazil - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Belarus Ready to Expand Comprehensive Cooperation With Brazil - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Belarus is ready to expand cooperation with Brazil in the political, trade, economic, cultural and other spheres, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov said.

On Tuesday, top Belarusian diplomats took part in a solemn event organized by the Brazilian Embassy in Minsk on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence.

"During his speech, Yevgeny Shestakov noted the open and constructive nature of the interstate dialogue between Belarus and Brazil, which has developed for 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He emphasized the readiness of the Belarusian side to intensify and expand bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and other areas," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The event was also attended by Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the ministry said.

