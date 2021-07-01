Belarus Ready to Help Russia Build NPPs in Third Countries - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarus will be ready to help Russia build nuclear power plants in third countries if necessary, as a relevant agreement was reached between the governments, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"The Russian president acceded to my request when I asked to engage many of our construction workers to the building [of the Belarusian NPP] so that Belarusians could learn to do this job ... We also reached an agreement with the Russian president that we will implement such projects jointly with Russians outside Belarus and Russia if it is necessary - and it is already," Lukashenko said at the forum of the two countries' regions.