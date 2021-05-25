UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ready To Invite International Experts Over Ryanair Incident - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Belarus Ready to Invite International Experts Over Ryanair Incident - Foreign Minister

Belarus is ready to invite international experts over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarus is ready to invite international experts over the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Monday.

"We are ready to provide any data related to this incident with the Ryanair plane, we are ready to transparently investigate this incident with the participation of relevant international experts.

But not a single country, neither the European Union nor a Western country has requested information on this matter from the Belarusian side, as far as I know, at the moment," Makei told reporters.

More Stories From World

