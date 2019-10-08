Belarus Ready to Prepare Text of Multilateral Declaration Replacing INF Treaty - President

Belarus is ready to prepare a multilateral declaration on non-deployment of intermediate-range and short-range missiles, which would replace the collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

"Perhaps, we should eventually hold a meeting to discuss this most pressing problem. We could meet in Minsk, if you want, given that Belarus has already proposed adopting a multilateral political declaration of responsible nations on non-deployment of intermediate-range and short-range missiles in Europe. We are ready to initiate or even take the responsibility for preparing the text of this document," Lukashenko said at a security conference in Minsk.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, required the countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 after formally suspending its INF obligations six months earlier. Moscow suspended its own participation in the pact in July. Both countries have repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.