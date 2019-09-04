Belarus Ready to Propose Declaration to Replace INF Treaty - Deputy Foreign Minister

Belarus is ready to propose an initiative on adopting a declaration on the non-deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles in Europe, which would replace the collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Dapkiunas said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk had no intention of producing or hosting the missiles that were banned under the INF Treaty.

"Belarus will further work and contribute to the search for a unified agenda both in the fight against terrorism and the de-escalation of security tensions in general ... Belarus has not left this [INF] treaty and is ready to put forward an initiative to adopt a declaration of responsible parties on the non-deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles in Europe," Dapkiunas told reporters.

From his point of view, this would be one more move aimed at restoring global confidence.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, required the countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 after formally suspending its INF obligations six months earlier. Moscow suspended its own participation in the pact in July as a response. Both countries have repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.