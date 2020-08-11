UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Ready To Provide Facts Of External Interference In Its Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Belarus Ready to Provide Facts of External Interference in Its Affairs - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus is ready to present to other countries "specific irrefutable facts" that reveal the background of the events taking place in the republic, including interference from abroad, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We propose to objectively and without emotion to understand what, how and why is happening today in Belarus. We are ready for a constructive, and most importantly objective dialogue on this issue with all foreign partners. including about interference from abroad," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also called on all foreign partners "for a balanced analysis, taking into account all positions."

"We are not saying that you need to abandon your traditional sources of information and opinions. However, information will definitely be more complete and professional if it is comprehensive, including taking into account official information and assessments of those who are responsible for the situation in the country," the statement says.

Related Topics

Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

1 hour ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

1 hour ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.