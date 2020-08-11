Belarus Ready to Provide Facts of External Interference in Its Affairs - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus is ready to present to other countries "specific irrefutable facts" that reveal the background of the events taking place in the republic, including interference from abroad, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We propose to objectively and without emotion to understand what, how and why is happening today in Belarus. We are ready for a constructive, and most importantly objective dialogue on this issue with all foreign partners. including about interference from abroad," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also called on all foreign partners "for a balanced analysis, taking into account all positions."

"We are not saying that you need to abandon your traditional sources of information and opinions. However, information will definitely be more complete and professional if it is comprehensive, including taking into account official information and assessments of those who are responsible for the situation in the country," the statement says.