Belarus Ready to React to Possible Fifth Package of EU Sanctions - Makei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus is ready to provide an adequate response if the European Union introduces the fifth package of sanctions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Partners are discussing the fifth package already ... We have reacted and we will keep reacting in an adequate manner," Makei said.

"There is a group for urgent reaction in our government, which constantly discusses emerging problems and comes up with adequate response measures. I am confident that we will be able to counter the challenges and threats that our so-called partners may be preparing," the foreign minister continued.

The response could be connected to decreasing diplomatic presence of "unfriendly countries" and suspending engagement in some international initiatives and agreements, Makei explained.