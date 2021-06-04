Belarus Ready To Receive European Delegation At NPP In September - Energy Ministry
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Belarus is preparing for a visit of European experts to a facility of the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant that is scheduled for September, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Friday.
"The Belarusian NPP is preparing to receive another mission of the ENSREG [European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group], the visit is planned for September," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said in a press release.