Belarus Ready To Share Domestically-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine With Russia - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Belarus Ready to Share Domestically-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine With Russia - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarus produces more than 500,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V per month, which is enough to be shared with Russia, if necessary, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

Speaking at a plenary session of the 8th Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, Lukashenko thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for sharing the vaccine's production technology with Minsk.

"We produce more than half a million doses per month now.

This is more than enough to vaccinate the population of Belarus, and, if necessary, we will be able to send bottled vaccines back so that the Russian Federation could use them, as we once agreed," Lukashenko said.

Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty began producing Sputnik V in March, with the country's health ministry approving its use in April. The local manufacturing process uses a semi-finished product made by Russia's pharmaceutical company Generium.

More Stories From World

