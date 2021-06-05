UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ready To Switch To Asian, Russian Tech Over Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:52 PM

Belarus is ready to replace US and European technologies with Russian and Asian ones, as well as adopt special protection measures for consumer goods, in response to new Western sanctions, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Belarus is ready to replace US and European technologies with Russian and Asian ones, as well as adopt special protection measures for consumer goods, in response to new Western sanctions, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"Of course, we will have to walk away from Western goods, Western technology. We are ready to switch to, among others, Asian technologies, which have been making great strides in the last few decades. According to preliminary calculations, China alone can provide a replacement for 90 percent of European and US technologies.

Add to this Russian technologies, which are developing quite actively," Golovchenko told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

"We are ready to use special measures to protect our market. This concerns not only investment imports to Belarus, but also consumer goods," the prime minister added.

He brushed off possible damages incurred by the Western financial and trade sanctions.

"If [we combine] together the trade and financial sanctions then the maximum calculated amount of damage has been 2.9 percent of GDP," Golovchenko explained, adding that the damage will be compensated.

