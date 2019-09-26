UrduPoint.com
Belarus Ready To Take Peacemakers To Donbas - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

Belarus Ready to Take Peacemakers to Donbas - Lukashenko

Belarus is ready to lead peacemakers to Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region and to take control over a segment of the Ukrainian-Russian border if the two countries agree, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarus is ready to lead peacemakers to Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region and to take control over a segment of the Ukrainian-Russian border if the two countries agree, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"If you want us to close this 400-kilometer [248-mile] border between Ukraine and Russia that is not currently controlled by Ukrainian authorities, we will close the border. Although it is a big problem for me to engage in this conflict, we are ready to take there peacemakers, borders guards, troops, as you wish, but we are ready to close this segment of the border if there is an agreement of the two sides," Lukashenko said at a press conference with Ukrainian media.

He also voiced the belief that Ukraine should be "unified and indivisible."

