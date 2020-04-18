UrduPoint.com
Belarus Received 14,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Russia Since February - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia has donated up to 14,000 coronavirus tests to Belarus which helped the neighboring country confirm the first cases of infection, Russia consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russia has donated up to 14,000 coronavirus tests to Belarus which helped the neighboring country confirm the first cases of infection, Russia consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"Since February 2020, Belarus received 14,000 test kits from Rospotrebnadzor free of charge. It was with their help that the first cases in the country were identified, which prompted the start of mitigation measures," the agency said.

Rospotrebnadzor, which is in charge of fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, added that it is consulting and providing methodological support for the analogous agencies in Belarus.

