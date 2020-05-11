UrduPoint.com
Belarus Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Tests From China - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

Belarus has received 100,000 rapid tests from China to detect coronavirus antibodies, the Health Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Belarus has received 100,000 rapid tests from China to detect coronavirus antibodies, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Late on Saturday, Belarus received 100,000 rapid tests for antibodies to COVID-19. These are rapid tests from China ...

They were purchased with the funds of Belarusian citizens that were sent to the charity account of the Health Ministry [meant for donations to fight the coronavirus]," the ministry said.

At this stage, the tests will be distributed to medical facilities to diagnose patients who are receiving inpatient treatment. Additional deliveries are expected next week, after which all those wishing to get tested will get such an opportunity, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Belarus updated its coronavirus tally by 933 cases to 23,906. The death toll has risen by four to 134.

