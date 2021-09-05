(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A plane carrying 1.5 million doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Minsk, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"A plane with 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived from Beijing to Belarus.

The cargo included 500,000 doses that the Chinese side provided Belarus in friendly humanitarian aid, as well as 1 million doses as part of the purchase," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Apart from the Sinopharm vaccine, Belarus is currently immunizing its citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Earlier this week, Minsk received a batch of the Sputnik Light vaccine.