UrduPoint.com

Belarus Receives 1.5Mln Doses Of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Belarus Receives 1.5Mln Doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A plane carrying 1.5 million doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Minsk, the Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"A plane with 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived from Beijing to Belarus.

The cargo included 500,000 doses that the Chinese side provided Belarus in friendly humanitarian aid, as well as 1 million doses as part of the purchase," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Apart from the Sinopharm vaccine, Belarus is currently immunizing its citizens with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Earlier this week, Minsk received a batch of the Sputnik Light vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia China Minsk Beijing Belarus Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

1 hour ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.