Belarus Receives Anti-Coronavirus Humanitarian Aid From China - Health Ministry

Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:05 PM

Medical aid, including face masks and COVID-19 express tests, arrived from China in Belarus, the Belarussian Health Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Medical aid, including face masks and COVID-19 express tests, arrived from China in Belarus, the Belarussian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Humanitarian cargo arrived from Beijing in Minsk. The plane delivered over 30 tonnes of cargo to our country.

These are express tests, drugs, respirators, masks, glasses, special suits and other personal protective equipment," the ministry said in a press release.

China is sending aid to Belarus for the third time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, Russia has also been helping the neighboring country, as Moscow has sent more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests and respirators to Minsk.

Belarus has so far confirmed 4,204 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

