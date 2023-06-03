UrduPoint.com

Belarus Receives S-400 Air Defense Missile Systems From Russia - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The delivery of S-400 air defense systems to the armed forces of Belarus from the territory of Russia has been completed, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Currently, in order to improve the defense capability of the Union State, the implementation of measures to increase the combat capabilities of formations and military units in the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The delivery of the next set of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus from the territory of the Russian Federation has been completed," the ministry said.

In addition, a planned rotation of military units and units of the Russian component of the regional grouping of troops is being carried out, the ministry added.

