Belarus Records 437 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Spread of Virus Slows - Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 437 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continues to slow, with the total tally reaching 60,382, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Belarus has been recording less than 500 cases of the infection per day since last week. Earlier in June, the ministry announced that there was a positive trend in reducing the incidence rate of COVID-19.

"We registered 60,382 people with a positive COVID-19 test. As many as 919,139 tests have been conducted. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 367 COVID-19 patients with a number of chronic diseases died," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll has grown by five over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has increased to 41,448 since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.