Belarus Records Upward Trend Since Early May With 941 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours- Ministry

Belarus Records Upward Trend Since Early May With 941 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours- Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased by 941 over the past 24 hours, continuing the upward trend since early May and taking the country's tally to 35,244, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Saturday.

Since early May, the country's daily increase surpasses 900. A peak of 973 new cases confirmed per day was reported on April 29. However, despite the growing number of infections, the authorities have not yet introduced quarantine or other similar strict measures to curb the pandemic.

"We have recorded 35,244 people who tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 434,618 tests have been run. Since the outbreak, 194 COVID-19 patients with a number of chronic diseases have died," the press service said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, four patients have died from the disease, the ministry added.

At the same time, 13,528 people have been fully cured since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

