UrduPoint.com

Belarus Red Cross Says Staff To Go To Polish Border Friday To Deliver Aid To Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:18 PM

Belarus Red Cross Says Staff to Go to Polish Border Friday to Deliver Aid to Migrants

Employees of the Belarusian Red Cross Society plan to go to the border with Poland on November 12 to provide further humanitarian aid to migrants who have been camping there since early this week, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Employees of the Belarusian Red Cross Society plan to go to the border with Poland on November 12 to provide further humanitarian aid to migrants who have been camping there since early this week, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The organization's staff and volunteers have been visiting these migrants since Tuesday to hand out essentials, such as food and hygiene kits and warm clothes, given the harsh conditions and cold weather they are facing.

"On 11.11.2021 in the evening, employees of the Belarusian Red Cross went to the border to bring warm clothes and to assess the needs of the migrants there. On 12.11.2021 it is planned to go to the Belarusian-Polish border for further provision of humanitarian aid," Shevtsov said.

Related Topics

Weather Poland November Border

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standa ..

Prime Minister for civic amenities of int'l standard to capital residents

12 seconds ago
 UNDP, EU hold workshop on strengthening Swat, Mala ..

UNDP, EU hold workshop on strengthening Swat, Malakand Dispute Resolution Counci ..

14 seconds ago
 Air Chief confers military awards on PAF officials ..

Air Chief confers military awards on PAF officials

7 minutes ago
 President Biden faces major backlash over highest ..

President Biden faces major backlash over highest US inflation rates in 30 years ..

9 minutes ago
 COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil ..

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

9 minutes ago
 President calls upon youth to avail federal govern ..

President calls upon youth to avail federal government's visionary initiatives

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.