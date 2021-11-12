Belarus' Red Cross Sending New Batch of Humanitarian Assistance for Migrants at Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Belarusian Red Cross Society announced on Friday that it sent a new batch of humanitarian assistance for refugees at the border with Poland.

"Six cars with humanitarian assistance from the Belarusian Red Cross Society went to the border today," the organization wrote on Telegram.

The organization continues collecting aid for migrants and encourages people to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, warm socks, raincoats and personal hygiene products.