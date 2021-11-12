UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Red Cross Sending New Batch Of Humanitarian Assistance For Migrants At Border

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Belarus' Red Cross Sending New Batch of Humanitarian Assistance for Migrants at Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Belarusian Red Cross Society announced on Friday that it sent a new batch of humanitarian assistance for refugees at the border with Poland.

"Six cars with humanitarian assistance from the Belarusian Red Cross Society went to the border today," the organization wrote on Telegram.

The organization continues collecting aid for migrants and encourages people to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, warm socks, raincoats and personal hygiene products.

Related Topics

Poland Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

23 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

26 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

26 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

28 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

28 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.