Belarus Red Cross to Send New Humanitarian Aid to Migrants at Border on Saturday

BRUZGI BORDER CROSSING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Belarusian Red Cross Society will send a new batch of humanitarian assistance to migrants camping at the border with Poland on November 13, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, said on Friday.

The organization's staff and volunteers have been visiting the migrants since Tuesday to hand out essentials, such as food and hygiene kits and warm clothes, given the harsh conditions and cold weather they are facing.

"Today, and tomorrow, and the following days, we are bringing meat products, milk, diapers, a large number of blankets, we bring everything needed," Shevtsov told reporters.

A large amount of humanitarian aid comes from Belarusians every day, the delegation head said, adding that no problems with humanitarian aid are expected.

Tensions have been mounting at the Belarusian-Polish border, peaking earlier this week when a large group of migrants began massing along the border. As of Friday, over 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire fence on the border with Poland in subzero temperatures.