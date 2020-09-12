UrduPoint.com
Belarus Redeploys Extra Troops From Western Border As They End Tactical Drills - Military

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Belarusian armed forces pulled back troops from the western borders with Lithuania and Poland to their regular locations as they completed the tactical drills launched in mid-August, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Khrenin to assess the expediency of withdrawing the extra troops from the western borders once NATO ends the drills in Lithuania and Poland.

"We wrapped up the set of activities that was carried out within the Grodno tactical direction exercise. The troops returned to their permanent deployment stations, but we continue to adequately react to what is going on on our state border," Khrenin told Belarus' CTV television channel.

