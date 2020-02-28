Belarus Registers First Coronavirus Case, Iranian Student Infected - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease has been registered in Belarus, the infected person is an Iranian student who has recently returned from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku by plane, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"On February 27, tests, which were conducted in the Republican Research and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed that an Iranian student is infected with coronavirus 2019-nCoV," the Health Ministry said in a statement.