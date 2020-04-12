Belarus Registers Over 350 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Fatalities in 24 Hours

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Belarus has gone up by over 350 in the past 24 hours, reaching a total exceeding 2,500 with three additional fatalities making up a total of 26, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

"We have registered 2,578 people with COVID-19 infection," the statement said.

The health ministry has conducted 64,000 coronavirus tests and involved17 laboratories in the process, according to the ministry's data.