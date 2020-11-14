UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Registers Record 1,248 New COVID-19 Cases In Single Day - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Belarus Registers Record 1,248 New COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Belarusian authorities on Saturday registered a record 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Health Ministry figures.

In a post on its official Telegram channel, the Belarusian Health Ministry said that 112,870 cases have been detected in total, whereas a day prior, that number stood at 111,622.

The ministry does not post the number of new cases.

Six people died from COVID-19 complications in the same period of time, according to the figures, with the total death toll from the pandemic now 1,039.

This comes the same day as both Slavic neighbors, Russia and Ukraine, also posted their record COVID-19 increases in a single day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died Same Post From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport gears up to introd ..

1 minute ago

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

46 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

2 hours ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.