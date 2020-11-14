Belarus Registers Record 1,248 New COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Belarusian authorities on Saturday registered a record 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Health Ministry figures.

In a post on its official Telegram channel, the Belarusian Health Ministry said that 112,870 cases have been detected in total, whereas a day prior, that number stood at 111,622.

The ministry does not post the number of new cases.

Six people died from COVID-19 complications in the same period of time, according to the figures, with the total death toll from the pandemic now 1,039.

This comes the same day as both Slavic neighbors, Russia and Ukraine, also posted their record COVID-19 increases in a single day.