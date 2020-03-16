MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Monday it regrets Russia's decision to close the border with the country and awaits specific official information on the parameters for implementing this measure.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced earlier in the day that Russia had decided to close the border with Belarus for travel due to the spread of a novel coronavirus infection.

"We regret the decision announced by the Russian side on closing the border with Belarus. We are awaiting specific official information from the Russian side about the options and steps for implementing this measure," ministry's press secretary Anatoly Glaz said in a statement.