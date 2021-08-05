Belarus Reinforces Protection of State Border - Border Committee

Belarus is strengthening the security of the state border, including the increase in the number of detachments, and additional forces have been deployed to the most significant areas, State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarus is strengthening the security of the state border, including the increase in the number of detachments, and additional forces have been deployed to the most significant areas, State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed security officials to close "every meter" of the border, as the population of the republic should feel calm, in particular, in the situation of expulsion of undocumented immigrants by neighboring countries through official checkpoints.

"On the instructions of the head of state, Belarusian border guards are strengthening the protection of the state border. First of all, additional strengthening of the green border was carried out. The number of squads has been increased, maneuver of forces and means has been carried out from secondary directions to the most significant ones," Bychkovsky said.

According to the spokesman, taking into account the evolving situation, the border service agencies have clarified interaction with units of the Defense Ministry and Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry for the formation of reserves.