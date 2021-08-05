UrduPoint.com

Belarus Reinforces Protection Of State Border - Border Committee

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:22 PM

Belarus Reinforces Protection of State Border - Border Committee

Belarus is strengthening the security of the state border, including the increase in the number of detachments, and additional forces have been deployed to the most significant areas, State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarus is strengthening the security of the state border, including the increase in the number of detachments, and additional forces have been deployed to the most significant areas, State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed security officials to close "every meter" of the border, as the population of the republic should feel calm, in particular, in the situation of expulsion of undocumented immigrants by neighboring countries through official checkpoints.

"On the instructions of the head of state, Belarusian border guards are strengthening the protection of the state border. First of all, additional strengthening of the green border was carried out. The number of squads has been increased, maneuver of forces and means has been carried out from secondary directions to the most significant ones," Bychkovsky said.

According to the spokesman, taking into account the evolving situation, the border service agencies have clarified interaction with units of the Defense Ministry and Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry for the formation of reserves.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Belarus Border All From

Recent Stories

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Sl ..

17 athletes to represent UAE in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Mia ..

22 minutes ago
 Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of ..

Lions' Owens hails 'unbelievable' Furlong ahead of series decider

12 seconds ago
 Meeting of Divisional,Central Executive Peace Comm ..

Meeting of Divisional,Central Executive Peace Committees held

13 seconds ago
 FO rubishes Indian MEA's claim of 'developed, empo ..

FO rubishes Indian MEA's claim of 'developed, empowered' Kashmir

15 seconds ago
 New General Bus Stand to cost Rs 4b: DG PDA

New General Bus Stand to cost Rs 4b: DG PDA

19 seconds ago
 Minister for expediting development schemes under ..

Minister for expediting development schemes under Punjab Cities Program

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.