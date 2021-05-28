(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian air traffic control officers rejected a request by the Ryanair plane pilot to contact the airline following the bomb threat, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a Ryanair letter.

In its letter, sent to the Belarusian Transport Ministry on May 26, Ryanair chief said the plane was "unlawfully diverted under false pretences."

"The pilot in command was left with no alternative but to divert to Minsk, when he was advised by Minsk ATC (Air Traffic Control) that there was a credible bomb threat to the aircraft, yet Minsk ATC refused to contact Ryanair, falsely claimed that Ryanair Ops would not answer the phone," the letter, obtained by Reuters, said.

Ryanair did not react to requests for comments.