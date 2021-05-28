UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Rejected Ryanair Pilot's Request To Contact Airline After Bomb Threat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Belarus Rejected Ryanair Pilot's Request to Contact Airline After Bomb Threat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian air traffic control officers rejected a request by the Ryanair plane pilot to contact the airline following the bomb threat, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a Ryanair letter.

In its letter, sent to the Belarusian Transport Ministry on May 26, Ryanair chief said the plane was "unlawfully diverted under false pretences."

"The pilot in command was left with no alternative but to divert to Minsk, when he was advised by Minsk ATC (Air Traffic Control) that there was a credible bomb threat to the aircraft, yet Minsk ATC refused to contact Ryanair, falsely claimed that Ryanair Ops would not answer the phone," the letter, obtained by Reuters, said.

Ryanair did not react to requests for comments.

Related Topics

Traffic Minsk May Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

13 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

17 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

36 minutes ago

Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top ..

5 minutes ago

President lauds NAB on Rs 323 billion recovery

5 minutes ago

Exports' increase imperative for sustainable econ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.