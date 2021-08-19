UrduPoint.com

Belarus Rejects Accusation Of Violating Lithuania's Border - Border Committee

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

Belarus's Border Committee on Wednesday rejected Lithuania's accusations of border violations by Belarusian border guards, stressing that no objective proof has been provided in the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Belarus's Border Committee on Wednesday rejected Lithuania's accusations of border violations by Belarusian border guards, stressing that no objective proof has been provided in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Lithuanian government announced that it would boost border security, following an incident with twelve armed Belarusian border guards allegedly crossing into Lithuania when trying to push back 35 migrants. Vilnius said the incident was not the first of its kind, adding that it had issued Minsk a note of protest regarding the issue.

"Lithuania accuses the Belarusian border guards of violating the border but does not provide objective evidence," the Belarusian Border Committee wrote on Telegram, arguing that the video of the incident released by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service contained no footage of an illegal border crossing by the Belarusian guards.

What took place, in actuality, was that the migrants were being forced by the Lithuanian guards to cross into Belarus, and the Belarusian guards blocked their way to prevent an illegal crossing, the Belarusian statement added.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, accusing Minsk of facilitating the movement of migrants across the border as retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that sanctions left his country without the means to continue curbing the flow of illegal migrants to the EU.

