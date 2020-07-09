UrduPoint.com
Belarus Removes 12 Countries From COVID-19 Quarantine List - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Belarusian Health Ministry on Thursday announced the removal of 12 states from the list of countries to which Minsk applies mandatory quarantine rules, which require all travelers to spend 14 days in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Since late March, Belarus has been maintaining a list of countries suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which required all visitors coming from them to self-isolate for two weeks in a place of residence or stay. The list originally contained 169 countries, but over time it has whittled down, although Russia is still on it.

"Another 12 states have been expunged from the list of countries with registered cases of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, as of Wednesday, those coming from Algeria, Andorra, Vietnam, Cyprus, Cuba, Lebanon, Mauritius, Malaysia, New Zealand, San Marino, Thailand and Tunisia are exempt from the quarantine rules.

Belarus has confirmed a total of 64, 224 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 443.

