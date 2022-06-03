UrduPoint.com

Belarus Reorients Potash Fertilizer Exports To Asia, S. America, Africa - Prime Minister

Published June 03, 2022

Belarus will reroute exports of potash fertilizers to African, South American and Asian countries, including China, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Belarus will reroute exports of potash fertilizers to African, South American and Asian countries, including China, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

"Agricultural machines sell really well there now. Our potash flows are also getting actively redirected to the markets of African, South American, and Asian countries, including the People's Republic of China. This is why natural diversification of export is happening now," Golovchenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the prime minister, the country is increading its exports of mechanical engineering products to Africa.

"We are gaining decently with regard to prices for our goods. We are getting additional foreign Currency earnings thanks to that. As a result, we have a trade surplus of about $1 billion in H1 2022," Golovchenko noted.

Earlier in the day, the European Union presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, which included Belarusian potash fertilizers producers Belaruskali and Belarusian Potash Company as well as tobacco company Inter Tobacco and several other firms.

