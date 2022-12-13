UrduPoint.com

Belarus Reports 12% Increase In Trucks Crossing To Poland, 5% To Latvia

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Belarus Reports 12% Increase in Trucks Crossing to Poland, 5% to Latvia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The number of trucks waiting to enter Poland and Latvia from Belarus has increased by 12% and 5% over the past day, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Belarusian Border Committee reported that almost 5,000 trucks were queued to enter Belarus from the European Union, while on the Belarusian side of the border 3,170 trucks were waiting for permission to enter Lithuania, 1,060 to enter Poland and 700 to enter Latvia.

"Over the day, the backlog of trucks to enter Poland has increased by 12% and Latvia by 5%. In the Lithuanian direction the number of vehicles queued has not changed significantly," the committee said.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,140 trucks were standing in line to enter Lithuania, 1,200 to enter Poland and 730 to enter Latvia.

According to the committee, the Medininkai checkpoint is still the busiest on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, with only 20% of the norm for trucks being processed per day, or only four trucks per hour instead of the usual 20.

Over the past day, Lithuania has processed 41% of the norm for trucks , Poland has processed 47%, and Latvia 34%.

"The situation at the checkpoints on the western border remains tense. The failure of neighboring EU countries' control services to meet norms for passage contributes to an increase in the number of freight vehicles waiting to enter their territory," the committee said.

In November, the Belarusian Border Committee said that the capacity of entry points for trucks from Belarus to Poland had been lowered by 10% by Warsaw.

Relations between Belarus and its European neighbors have soured due to the migrant crisis that unfolded last year, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accusing Minsk of facilitating migrant transfer across its borders. Minsk denied all accusations and said it could no longer deal with the inflow of migrants due to European sanctions. The crisis in relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Vehicles Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia November Border All From

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

1 hour ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

3 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

3 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.