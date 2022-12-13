Belarus Reports 12% Increase in Trucks Crossing to Poland, 5% to Latvia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The number of trucks waiting to enter Poland and Latvia from Belarus has increased by 12% and 5% over the past day, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Belarusian Border Committee reported that almost 5,000 trucks were queued to enter Belarus from the European Union, while on the Belarusian side of the border 3,170 trucks were waiting for permission to enter Lithuania, 1,060 to enter Poland and 700 to enter Latvia.

"Over the day, the backlog of trucks to enter Poland has increased by 12% and Latvia by 5%. In the Lithuanian direction the number of vehicles queued has not changed significantly," the committee said.

As of Tuesday morning, 3,140 trucks were standing in line to enter Lithuania, 1,200 to enter Poland and 730 to enter Latvia.

According to the committee, the Medininkai checkpoint is still the busiest on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, with only 20% of the norm for trucks being processed per day, or only four trucks per hour instead of the usual 20.

Over the past day, Lithuania has processed 41% of the norm for trucks , Poland has processed 47%, and Latvia 34%.

"The situation at the checkpoints on the western border remains tense. The failure of neighboring EU countries' control services to meet norms for passage contributes to an increase in the number of freight vehicles waiting to enter their territory," the committee said.

In November, the Belarusian Border Committee said that the capacity of entry points for trucks from Belarus to Poland had been lowered by 10% by Warsaw.

Relations between Belarus and its European neighbors have soured due to the migrant crisis that unfolded last year, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accusing Minsk of facilitating migrant transfer across its borders. Minsk denied all accusations and said it could no longer deal with the inflow of migrants due to European sanctions. The crisis in relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.