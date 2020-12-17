Belarus reports 1,834 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 167,731

Belarus reported 1,834 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 167,731, according to the country's health ministry

There have been 2,024 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 145,397, the ministry added.

So far, 1,299 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours.

As of Thursday, 3,688,179 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 28,807 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.