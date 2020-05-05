UrduPoint.com
Belarus Reports 861 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:19 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus rose by 861 in the past day to 18,350, with further four patients dying from it, the Health Ministry said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus rose by 861 in the past day to 18,350, with further four patients dying from it, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

"A total of 18,350 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is 8.

7 percent of all people tested ... Since the start of the outbreak in the country, 107 coronavirus patients with preexisting conditions have died," the statement read.

The ministry said that 3,771 people who had contracted the COVID-19 respiratory disease had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals.

