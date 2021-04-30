UrduPoint.com
Belarus Requests US Legal Assistance Over Coup Attempt Case - Security Committee

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:42 PM

Belarus has requested legal assistance from relevant justice institutions of the United States over the case related to the failed coup and the assassination plot against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)'s spokesman, Andrey Yarosh, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Belarus has requested legal assistance from relevant justice institutions of the United States over the case related to the failed coup and the assassination plot against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)'s spokesman, Andrey Yarosh, said on Friday.

According to the KGB, there are nine defendants in the criminal case, and three of them are located in the US.

"The KGB Investigation Department sent a request for legal assistance to the competent justice institutions of the US, in the framework of which the requested party is required to establish the whereabouts of the defendants, to interrogate them, to carry out other investigative and procedural actions aimed at a comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances of the case," Yarosh said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to KGB, Belarus also initiated the issue of extradition of these persons to the country.

Moreover, Yarosh said that Minsk expects Washington, Vilnius and Kiev to promptly process extradition requests of defendants in the case.

"Similar instructions regarding Igor Makar and Vitaly Makarenko will soon be sent to Lithuania and Ukraine, respectively. The State Security Committee expects American and other foreign partners to promptly and comprehensively study our requests, as well as a positive solution to the issue of extradition of the listed citizens to Belarus in order to bring them to responsibility established by law," the KGB spokesman said.

