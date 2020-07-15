UrduPoint.com
Belarus Rescinds 14-Day Coronavirus Isolation For Travelers From Russia - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Belarus Rescinds 14-Day Coronavirus Isolation for Travelers From Russia - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Belarus cancels the mandatory 14-day isolation for travelers from Russia that was introduced because of the coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Belarusian Health Ministry continues reviewing the list of countries that register COVID-19 cases. On July 15, Russia was taken off the list," the ministry's press service said. In practice, this means the cancellation of the isolation.

