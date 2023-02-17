MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Minsk will not disregard any destructive steps taken by Poland and reserves the right to take more serious retaliatory measures, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported that it had summoned Poland's charge d'affaires in Belarus. The diplomat was informed about the Belarusian side's response to the Polish government's unilateral decision to close traffic at the Bobrovniki checkpoint from the Polish side.

"Belarus does not plan further to initiate worsening of the living conditions and doing business of either its own or neighboring citizens.

However, any destructive steps of the Polish government will not be ignored, in this regard, we reserve the right to take more serious retaliatory measures to protect national interests," the statement says.

Minsk once again urges the Polish government "to think before making responsible decisions that affect people's lives, and take advantage of the readiness of the Belarusian side for a mutually respectful dialogue," it added.