Belarus Restricts Entry From Ukraine, EU Via Checkpoints Due To COVID-19 - Border Agency

Thu 29th October 2020

Due to the epidemiological situation in neighboring countries, Belarus has temporarily restricted entry for a number of categories of individuals from Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via ground checkpoints starting Thursday, Anton Bychkovsky, spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee, told Sputnik

"In connection with the current epidemic situation in neighboring countries, the Republic of Belarus temporarily restricts entry into its territory via ground checkpoints for certain categories of individuals from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine," he said.

He clarified that employees of diplomatic missions and consular institutions, documented by diplomatic and service passports, do not face the restrictions. Also, the decision does not apply to drivers of vehicles intended for international road transport, and members of train and locomotive crews of international railway traffic.

"At the same time, the checkpoint at the Minsk National Airport operates without these restrictions," Bychkovsky said.

