Belarus Resumes Electric Power Supplies To Ukraine - Energy Ministry

Belarus Resumes Electric Power Supplies to Ukraine - Energy Ministry

Belarus resumed on Saturday the power supplies to Ukraine, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Belarus resumed on Saturday the power supplies to Ukraine, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

"Belarusian electric power began coming to the Ukrainian power system on November 6. Under the contract signed, the supplies will be delivered throughout November.

The schedule of supplies was compiled by the Belarusian side with due regard for existing technical facilities including work regimes of the power system and power of the generating equipment," the press office of the ministry said.

