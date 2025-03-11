Belarus reveals harvest plans for 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The working plan for spring field work in Belarus in 2025 envisages the production volumes of the main types of crops across agricultural organizations and farms of the country, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Agriculture and food Ministry.

This year agricultural organizations and farms are set to produce 9.92 million tonnes of grain, 5.1 million tonnes of sugar beet, 1.1 million tonnes of rape oil seeds, 780,000 tonnes of potatoes, 55,000 tonnes of flax fiber, 587,000 tonnes of vegetables, and 229,000 tonnes of fruits and berries.

With a view to ensuring the production of above-mentioned volumes, the Agriculture and Food Ministry developed a working plan for spring field work, determined the relevant measures, set up the nationwide headquarters, compiled operational working groups, and approved schedules for the supply of mineral fertilizers.

According to the sowing area structure, early spring cereals and leguminous crops will be planted on the area of 606,300 hectares, grain maize – on 330,000 hectares, potatoes – on 16,800 hectares, and sugar beet – on 107,200 hectares.

According to the latest data, the farmers have introduced fertilizers on 25% of the area under winter grain crops. Due to the uneven soil and climatic conditions, the situation in the regions varies significantly: for example, while nitrogen fertilizers have been introduced on 51% of the area under crops in Brest Oblast, the task has been completed only by 6% in Gomel Oblast and Vitebsk Oblast.