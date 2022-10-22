Belarus' Revised Electoral Code Will No Longer Allow Voting Abroad - CEC

Belarus will discontinue the practice of opening polling stations abroad under the updated version of its electoral code, Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Igor Karpenko said on Saturday

"The draft law incorporates norms that draw on the experience of past election campaigns. For example, there will be no polling places for voting abroad, which is connected to the existing negative experience of election campaigns due to an unfavorable epidemiological situation, absence of necessary conditions for safety of workers of foreign missions and citizens and reduction of the number of employees of diplomatic services," Karpenko told the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Updated electoral norms are now being aligned with the new constitution that was adopted by a referendum in February, the official noted.

Other amendments include higher age requirement for presidential candidates, up from 35 to 40, and stricter residence requirement of at least 20 years.

Under the new constitution, one and the same person can be elected as president no more than for two terms. At the same time, people in custody will now be able to cast their ballots, Karpenko noted.

The electoral code will be appended by a special section that will regulate the election to the All-Belarusian National Assembly from local legislative councils and the civil society.

Periods of election procedures and accreditation of observers have also been adjusted. Elections to the upper house will be held after the general voting day by the deputies of local councils of the new 29th convocation.

Karpenko added that Belarus may abolish the elections turnout threshold for the lower house, similar to the elections to local councils.