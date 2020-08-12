UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Riot Police Begin To Converge Water Cannons To Central Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Belarus Riot Police Begin to Converge Water Cannons to Central Minsk

Water cannons, detention busses and other specialized vehicles of the Belarusian law enforcement have begun appearing in central Minsk as unrest over the contentious presidential election continues, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Water cannons, detention busses and other specialized vehicles of the Belarusian law enforcement have begun appearing in central Minsk as unrest over the contentious presidential election continues, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Some 2,000 people were detained by early Tuesday in ongoing protests which erupted in Belarus late on Sunday after an official exit poll indicated that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with a wide margin.

Riot police have employed tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse protesters from most major cities in the country.

Assaults and detentions of journalists, many from Russia, have triggered condemnation from both sides of Belarus' border.

According to official results, surprise opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who galvanized a considerable movement in the leadup to the August 9 vote, collected just over 10 percent of the vote, while perennial strongman Lukashenko claimed over 80 percent.

Related Topics

Election Police Condemnation Water Russia Vote Vehicles Minsk Belarus August Border Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

4 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

59 minutes ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

59 minutes ago

Health Services Disruption Due to COVID Hinders Ef ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.